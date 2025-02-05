Noordoewer Engen Fraud Accused Make Court Appearance



Keetmanshoop: Two South African nationals who stand accused of defrauding the Engen service station at Noordoewer of N.dollars 3.6 million appeared in Keetmanshoop court on Tuesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the accused, 45-year-old Antoinette Arp and 47-year-old Henry George Arp, appeared before Magistrate Erich Dandu. The case was postponed to 07 February 2025, allowing the accused to make their first appearance in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court. This postponement is intended to give time for further police investigations and for the accused to secure legal representation.





During the hearing, both Arp and Arp informed the court of their intention to hire a private lawyer. Magistrate Dandu advised them to submit a formal bail application if they seek release, as State representative Abel Manyando opposed bail. Manyando argued the accused are flight risks due to their South African nationality and dual citizenship, expressing concerns they might abscond.





Chief Inspector Theodore Kotungondo, acting crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, informed Nampa that the accused were apprehended at Keetmanshoop on Tuesday. Employed at the Engen service station, the two allegedly committed fraud by altering debtor accounts and embezzling cash from the owner between 2018 and 2024.

