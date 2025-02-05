Hot News :

Tokyo Stocks Rise Despite Stronger Yen Impacting Gains

Noordoewer Engen Fraud Accused Make Court Appearance

Nightclub Fire Claims Lives of Two, Injures Five in Phnom Penh

Namport and UNAM Reaffirm Commitment to Environmental Conservation

China’s Xizang Sees Tourism Boom During Spring Festival Holiday

Sri Lanka Approves Import of Coconut Kernels and Desiccated Coconut

Search
Close this search box.

Noordoewer Engen Fraud Accused Make Court Appearance

Share This Article:


Keetmanshoop: Two South African nationals who stand accused of defrauding the Engen service station at Noordoewer of N.dollars 3.6 million appeared in Keetmanshoop court on Tuesday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the accused, 45-year-old Antoinette Arp and 47-year-old Henry George Arp, appeared before Magistrate Erich Dandu. The case was postponed to 07 February 2025, allowing the accused to make their first appearance in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court. This postponement is intended to give time for further police investigations and for the accused to secure legal representation.



During the hearing, both Arp and Arp informed the court of their intention to hire a private lawyer. Magistrate Dandu advised them to submit a formal bail application if they seek release, as State representative Abel Manyando opposed bail. Manyando argued the accused are flight risks due to their South African nationality and dual citizenship, expressing concerns they might abscond.



Chief Inspector Theodore Kotungondo, acting crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, informed Nampa that the accused were apprehended at Keetmanshoop on Tuesday. Employed at the Engen service station, the two allegedly committed fraud by altering debtor accounts and embezzling cash from the owner between 2018 and 2024.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.