Norway to Boost Defence Spending to 5% of GDP



Oslo: The Norwegian government has declared its intention to elevate defence-related spending to 5 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP). This announcement underscores Norway’s commitment to enhancing national security and fulfilling its responsibilities as a member of NATO.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the move was announced by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who emphasized the necessity of bolstering the country’s safety measures and contributing to collective security with NATO allies. The current defence expenditure is set to rise from the projected 3.3 percent of GDP in 2025, marking a significant increase in financial commitment to defence.

To achieve this ambitious target, the Norwegian government plans to engage in consultations with the parliament this autumn. These discussions will focus on the strategies and pathways necessary to reach the newly established defence spending goal.