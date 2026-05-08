Ohangwena Health Workers Encouraged to Maintain Professionalism and Accountability

Ohangwena: Ohangwena Region Governor, Kadiva Hamutumwa, has called on healthcare workers in the region to strengthen professionalism and accountability in public health facilities, emphasizing that quality healthcare depends on discipline, teamwork, and measurable performance standards. Speaking at the Ohangwena Regional Health Directorate's second Health Professionals' Award Ceremony, Hamutumwa highlighted the vital role healthcare professionals play in sustaining Namibia's public health system and stressed the importance of maintaining high standards of patient care.According to Namibia Press Agency, Hamutumwa underscored that the awards initiative aims not only to recognize excellence among health workers but also to bolster institutional accountability across health facilities in the region. The awards are based on measurable performance indicators such as patient care, infection prevention and control, hospital cleanliness, data management, leadership, and timely reporting. These indicators are deemed essential for building an effective, responsive, and patient-centered healthcare system.Hamutumwa emphasized the necessity for public institutions to remain responsive and accountable to citizens, urging leaders and public servants to collaborate in constructing an efficient, accountable, inclusive, and responsive healthcare system. She called for excellence to become the standard, advocating for the continual upholding of values such as integrity, compassion, professionalism, and dedicated service to the nation.The ceremony drew attendance from regional and local authority representatives, health officials, traditional leaders, and healthcare workers from across the Ohangwena Region.