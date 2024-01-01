Okahandja teen boy dies of alleged stab wound

  • January 2, 2024
OTJIWARONGO: A 17-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at the Okahandja State Hospital on Monday morning after he was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a sharp object at the town. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) community affairs commander in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Monday that the deceased was identified as Henry Kock by his close relatives. 'Kock was found by a passerby in Vekarapi Street at the town at about 02h30 in the early hours of Monday morning,' she said. Preliminary police investigations indicate that Kock was still alive when he was found and was taken to the Okahandja State Hospital where he died later, said Mbeha. The motive that led to the incident is still unknown to the police, she said. No arrest has been made so far in connection with his death, and police investigations into the matter continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency

