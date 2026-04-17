Omaheke Mourns Uerikua’s Passing

Windhoek: Chairperson of the Omaheke Regional Council, Rocco Nguvauva, has described the death of former governor James Uerikua as not only a loss to his family, but a significant loss to the nation. Speaking to Nampa on behalf of the council on Thursday, Nguvauva said the country has lost a dedicated servant, visionary leader and committed patriot whose life was defined by service, humility, and unwavering dedication to the people.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Nguvauva emphasized Uerikua's distinction as a vibrant and loyal member of the Swapo Party, highlighting his political journey marked by discipline, purpose, and commitment to equity, justice, and national development. During his tenure as governor of the Otjozondjupa Region, Uerikua demonstrated leadership by understanding the realities on the ground and engaging closely with the community, especially those in marginalized and underserved areas.

Nguvauva noted Uerikua's passion for uplifting the vulnerable as a personal mission, not just a policy position. In Parliament, he continued to serve with distinction, ensuring that development was inclusive and meaningful. His articulate and thoughtful nature brought the voices of the people into the national discourse.

Meanwhile, Ignatius Kariseb, also of Swapo and former Omaheke Regional Council chairperson, stated that the party has lost a mobilizer. Uerikua's contributions to governance and political organization were significant, and his absence will be felt at various meetings and conferences, including the 2027 Ordinary Swapo Party congress.

Kariseb mentioned that Uerikua will be missed at party rallies, election campaigns, and all mobilization activities, where his voice, energy, and conviction inspired participation and unity. Uerikua will be laid to rest at Gam on Sunday.