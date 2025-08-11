Judge Sanctioned by U.S. Praises Brazil’s Constitution for Ensuring Judiciary Independence



Gobabis: Omaheke Sports Club (SC) manager Gottfried Maritshane has attributed the team’s failure to secure promotion to the Southern Stream First Division League (SSFDL) to fatigue. The Gobabis-based team concluded their play-off matches in Mariental over the past weekend, finishing fourth in their group with only one victory.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Maritshane expressed on Monday that the competition schedule was challenging due to insufficient rest periods between games. “We only got 45 minutes to rest between intervals, which was not sufficient and caused fatigue. It was too much on our players,” he noted. Additionally, Maritshane highlighted a lack of experience in such high-stakes matches, as this was the team’s first participation in play-offs. Despite the setback, he emphasized their determination to continue their journey in the second division, learning valuable lessons for future events.





While the team did not achieve promotion, Maritshane acknowledged the experience gained from competing against seasoned teams. “We played against experienced teams who have been competing in these sorts of events. The players now gained experience and will bounce back in the next encounters,” he stated. Team captain Kaunapanga Kanguatjivi also reflected on the experience as a learning opportunity and expressed intentions to regroup for the next season. “It was tough, we didn’t prepare well, but we will focus on the league now,” Kanguatjivi remarked.





During the play-offs, Omaheke SC achieved a notable 5-1 victory against Bee Bob Brothers from the Hardap region, marking their sole win in the SSFDL play-offs on Saturday. However, they subsequently suffered a 3-0 defeat to Celtic in their second match on the same day. On Sunday, City Boys FC overcame Omaheke SC with a 1-0 win, and Ouiver secured a 3-0 victory over the Gobabis-based team. Ultimately, Quiver FC and City Boys earned promotion to the SSFDL following their strong performances in the play-off competition.

