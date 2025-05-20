Omaheke Second Division Wraps Up Rescheduled Matches



Leonardville: The Namport Omaheke Second Division League concluded its suspended matches over the weekend at Billo Nawaseb Stadium in Leonardville. The rescheduled fixtures featured two local clubs from Leonardville, Kom Haal Hulle FC and Golden Boys FC, against two teams from Gobabis, Nossob FC and Epako Pirates.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the first match on Saturday saw Kom Haal Hulle awarded points due to Nossob FC’s failure to appear for the game. As per the walkover rule, Kom Haal Hulle received three points and three goals for the match.

Subsequently, Golden Boys FC faced Epako Pirates, securing a 3-2 victory. On Sunday, Golden Boys were again awarded three goals and three points after Nossob FC did not travel to Leonardville for their game.

In the final match, Kom Haal Hulle defeated Epako Pirates with a score of 6-1. The rescheduling of these matches was necessitated by the teams’ previous inability to fulfill their league fixtures due to the unavailability of grants from the Namibia Footba

ll Association.