One Dead as Flooding Forces Evacuations in Northeast Australia



Townsville: One person has died and residents of several suburbs have been told to evacuate within hours amid widespread flooding in Australia’s northeast. Authorities in the state of Queensland reported that the fatality occurred after a State Emergency Service (SES) boat capsized while assisting members of the public in Ingham, about 100 kilometers north of Townsville, on Sunday. The boat was carrying six people, including SES members, and though five individuals were rescued, a member of the public could not be saved from the floodwaters.





According to Namibia Press Agency, residents of six suburbs in Townsville, a city of approximately 200,000 people on Australia’s northeast coast, have been advised to evacuate. Queensland Premier David Crisafulli emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Your safety is more important than anything else and we’re asking you to leave by midday if you’re in one of those affected areas.” He further urged those in harm’s way to seek safety and request assistance if needed.





Warnings for potentially dangerous and life-threatening flooding have been in effect for the region between Townsville and the city of Cairns to the north since Friday. Premier Crisafulli noted that one part of Townsville received 620 millimeters of rain in the 20 hours to 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, leaving over 2,000 properties without electricity.





The Ross River dam, located above the city, reached 153 percent of its normal capacity. The Queensland Fire Department reported on Sunday morning that swift water crews had conducted 15 rescues and that additional rescue crews were being deployed to the region.

