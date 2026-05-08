One Economy Foundation Hosts Media Summit on Ethical Reporting in Namibia

Windhoek: The One Economy Foundation hosted a media summit focused on educating journalists on ethical reporting practices related to gender-based violence (GBV), sexual and reproductive health issues, and mental health. The event underscored the critical role of the media in shaping public understanding and influencing societal attitudes.

According to Namibia Press Agency, United Nations Coordinator for Namibia, Hopolang Phororo, addressed the summit, highlighting the media's significant influence on public perception. Phororo emphasized that the media's approach to reporting, including the framing of headlines and choice of language and images, can either contribute to harm or foster dignity and accountability. She stressed that responsible journalism has the power to humanize stories, enhance empathy, and pave the way to justice, while warning against the potential for insensitive reporting to retraumatize survivors and perpetuate stigma.

One Africa Television News Editor, Selma Ikela, spoke on the importance of survivor-centered reporting. Ikela advocated for protecting the identities of survivors, avoiding graphic content, and refraining from victim-blaming or justifying abuse. She underscored the necessity for journalists to provide accurate information and guide affected individuals to support services, while also cautioning against sensationalism and emphasizing the need to contextualize stories within broader social issues.

Dr. Veronica Theron from the One Economy Foundation highlighted the positive outcomes of media collaboration in addressing social challenges. She noted that investigative reporting has previously played a role in achieving accountability in GBV-related cases. However, Dr. Theron warned that poor reporting practices could exacerbate trauma for victims and undermine public trust in the media. She called on journalists to uphold ethical and responsible reporting standards.

The summit also explored the challenges journalists face, such as tight deadlines and the pressure to publish quickly, which can impact editorial judgment. This event is part of a broader initiative to elevate media reporting standards and promote responsible storytelling in Namibia.