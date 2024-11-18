Ongwediva Town Council Invests N.dollars 800,000 in High Mast Light Installation for Onawa and Okandjengedi.



Ongwediva: The Ongwediva Town Council has committed N.dollars 800,000 to the installation of a high mast light aimed at enhancing the safety and visibility in the areas of Onawa and Okandjengedi. Town council spokesperson Ottilie Shingenge confirmed in an interview that the council has already appointed a contractor, and the project site was officially handed over last Friday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Shingenge stated that the primary goals of this project are to enhance public safety, improve visibility, and uplift the local landscape’s appearance. She emphasized that the initiative aligns with the government’s vision of making essential services more accessible to the public and is an integral part of the Ongwediva Town Council’s strategic plan.

Shingenge also noted that the installation work has commenced and the project is slated for completion by February 14, 2025. She reiterated the council’s dedication to providing essential services and facilities to the residents, contributing to the town

‘s overall development.