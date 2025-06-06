Tottenham Sacks Coach Postecoglou Just Two Weeks After Europa League Win



Oshakati: The Oshakati Town Council on Friday tabled its provisional budget of over N.dollars 350.1 million for the 2025/26 financial year. The budget is subject to approval by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Oshakati Mayor Leonard Hango emphasized the significance of the budget as a framework for the town’s operations and development. He described it as a strategic plan for sustainable growth and a commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.





The budget for this year targets several key priorities that align with Oshakati’s long-term strategic goals. These include economic development, infrastructure improvement, social services enhancement, and environmental sustainability.





Significant allocations have been made for infrastructure development, such as constructing bulk services in Ompumbu at a cost of N.dollars 7.1 million. Additionally, N.dollars 4 million has been allocated for the installation of water, sewer, and electricity services in Uukwangula to support development.





To improve mobility and access, the budget includes N.dollars 7.5 million for new roads in Oshakati North, Ehenye Extension 12. A further N.dollars 8 million is designated for rehabilitating key industrial roads near Distil, Build It, and African Meat Supplies, with upgrades to bitumen standard.





For public transport, N.dollars 700,000 is allocated for establishing a formal taxi rank near the Game complex for Endola-Okatana taxis. Regarding the tariff structure, Hango mentioned that fees for some municipal services would be adjusted by between one and five percent.

