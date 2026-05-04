Oshikoto MICT Hosts Pre Cassinga Day Film Screening to Educate Rural Communities

Ompinge: The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) in the Oshikoto Region hosted a pre-Cassinga Day film screening on Sunday at Ompinge village in the Onyaanya constituency. The initiative aims to ensure that every Namibian, regardless of location, can actively participate in the national event, which educates communities about Namibia's rich history, fosters national unity and patriotism, and delivers key messages directly to the people.According to Namibia Press Agency, Oshikoto MICT Senior Information Officer Josephina Mwashindange explained that the event is about making the commemorations inclusive, keeping rural communities connected to the national narrative, highlighting ongoing development, and underscoring the importance of teaching history to younger generations. The film titled 'Namibia: The Struggle for Liberation' is a production that chronicles the Namibian independence struggle against South African occupation, focusing on the life and leadership of the late Sam Shafiis huna Nujoma.Nujoma, the founder and leader of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), became Namibia's first President after independence in 1990 and served until 2005. He passed away in Windhoek on 08 February 2025 at the age of 95. Mwashindange noted that the movie helps community members gain a deeper understanding of the long and arduous road to liberation from colonial rule. It also sensitises school-going learners to the immense sacrifices made by Nujoma and other freedom fighters who risked and often gave their lives for Namibia's freedom.The event is part of efforts to decentralise national commemorations and bring meaningful historical content closer to citizens in remote areas. By hosting such screenings, Mwashindange stated that the MICT seeks to strengthen collective memory, promote intergenerational dialogue about the liberation struggle, and inspire younger Namibians to value the peace and sovereignty they enjoy today. This year's Cassinga Day commemorations will take place at O kapalelona settlement in the Omusati region.