Oniipa, Oshikoto Region - Councillor Vilho Nuunyango of the Oniipa constituency, in the Oshikoto region, has called on local residents to actively participate in health screenings and activities to prevent diseases. His statement came during a Health Day event organized by the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) in the region, coinciding with the World AIDS Day commemoration.

According to Namibian Press Agency (NAMPA), who also serves as the health ministry's malaria ambassador in the region, primary prevention care is key in promoting health and preventing illnesses through early diagnosis and treatment. He highlighted that the Oshikoto regional council is committed to supporting the MoHSS in ensuring health for all. This commitment includes collaborative projects focusing on access to health services, clean water, good sanitation, food, and housing. Nuunyango also called for support from private organizations, the business community, and tertiary institutions in achieving the MoHSS's strategic health objectives. Loini Shivolo, an Antistatic specialist at Onadjokwe Hospital, emphasized the importance of healthcare workers maintaining their own health to effectively care for others. She noted the dedication of health workers, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, and underscored the principle that "prevention is better than cure." Shivolo advised the community to play a signi ficant role in preventing diseases by adhering to preventative measures, seeking healthcare in a timely manner, and complying with treatment protocols. Shivolo further stated that community involvement is crucial in health services and highlighted Namibia's achievements in health promotion, with a continued commitment to investing in the health of its citizens.