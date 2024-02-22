Otjozondjupa gathers to remember President Geingob

OTJIWARONGO: More than 2 000 inhabitants of the Otjozondjupa Region on Wednesday afternoon packed the Mokati Sports Stadium at Otjiwarongo in honour of the late President Hage Geingob. Several speakers at the emotional event recalled the good moments they had with President Geingob at various official occasions and at his farm situated north of Otavi. Otjozondjupa Governor, James Uerikua, at the memorial service said if it was not for Geingob who appointed him governor four years ago, he would still be working as a development planner. 'Because Geingob enjoyed associating with the young people of the country, as well as crafting their mental capabilities, here I am as a young governor serving you with a purpose to represent him in Otjozondjupa,' said Uerikua. Uerikua further stated that Geingob was still a beacon of hope for many young people who aspired to grow into big political positions. He then described Geingob, who he had come to know very well, in 2020 as a political architect who shaped Namibia in many ways. Speakers from the constituencies of Tsumkwe, Grootfontein, Otavi, Okakarara, Omatako and Okahandja in the region also described Geingob as having been a powerful political game changer and a torch bearer who championed Namibia's political independence, democracy and its economic emancipation. His memorial, which started with a street procession and a convoy of vehicles in Dr Hage Geingob Avenue via Dr Libertina Amadhila Street to Mokati Stadium, also attracted Geingob's close relatives from Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Grootfontein. The relatives told the gathering that Geingob was born in the Otavi area where he attended primary school, and later grew up in Grootfontein and Otjiwarongo districts during his youthful days. Geingob died in a Windhoek hospital on 04 February 2024 at the age of 82 years. He will be buried at Heroes' Acre on Sunday. Source: The Namibia Press Agency