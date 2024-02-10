Our hearts are saddened as well: Ramaphosa

WINDHOEK: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has said South Africans are saddened by the passing of the late President Hage Geingob, alluding to the shared history of the two countries. Ramaphosa was speaking in Windhoek on Saturday while paying his respects to the late Geingob's wife, Monica Geingos, following Geingob's death on 04 February. Ramaphosa, the third African leader to visit the former first lady, expressed that Geingob was a friend and a dear brother to him, noting that his death is also a great loss to the African National Congress (ANC). 'As South Africans, we struggled with the same enemy… We feel it as well, it is always difficult to lose a sitting head of state, so our hearts are saddened as well,' he said. He indicated that Geingob taught him how to lead through the ethical principles he adhered to in all systems, processes and institutions. Ramaphosa further gave his assurance of stronger relationships between Namibia and South Africa, noting that the two countries will continue to implement all decisions taken previously. Source: Namibia Press Agency