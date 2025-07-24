Nine Chinese Cities Recognized as International Wetland Cities at COP15



Outapi: The Outapi Town Council has invested about N.dollars three million for the electrification of extension 20, through its Outapi Phase 1, transformative electrical infrastructure project. Town spokesperson Joolokeni Haidula on Wednesday informed Nampa that the project to connect 55 erven to the grid commenced in early June 2025 and is expected to be completed by September 2025.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the project is fully funded through the Council’s resources, reaffirming their mandate and commitment to enhanced service delivery, sustainable urban development, and the implementation of strategic planning initiatives. Haidula indicated that extension 20 is already serviced with vital infrastructure, including water reticulation and sewerage services, with electrification marking the final step in preparing the location’s immediate housing development.





Haidula stated that this initiative aligns with the objectives of Namibia’s Vision 2030 and reflects the priorities set out by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. The council’s duty is to serve the citizens, as they made a promise to improve their lives, and should deliver on that promise.





Meanwhile, Haidula encouraged the residents to visit the Council offices to apply for available plots and begin the construction of their homes, and to continue paying for municipal services, which is vital for maintaining infrastructure and ensuring the sustainability of future service delivery.

