No Date Set for Meeting Between Trump and Von der Leyen



New York: More than one million Syrians have returned home since a government change in December, with many more expected to follow, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. Grandi shared this information on Monday during a UN Security Council meeting, highlighting the significant movement of people back to Syria.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Grandi stated, “We estimate that over one million people have already returned, and, based on what recent surveys show, many more may follow.” The decision of Syrians to remain in the country or relocate again, possibly to Europe, will depend on the actions of Syrian authorities, he noted.





On Friday, the new national flag of the Syrian Arab Republic was raised outside the UN headquarters in New York, alongside the flags of other states. This symbolic gesture followed significant political changes in Syria, where the armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8. Subsequently, Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. In January, Ahmed Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration, was appointed as the transitional president.

