ADB Approves $109.97 Million Loan to Boost Skills Development in Gujarat



Outapi: A total of 124 girls from different traditional areas have already signed up to take part in this year’s Olufuko Festival. Outapi Town Council spokesperson Joolokeni Haidula told Nampa in an interview on Thursday these young women are set to arrive at the Olufuko Centre in Outapi by 22 June 2025, marking the commencement of their journey into womanhood.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Haidula explained that the Olufuko Festival is a traditional Aawambo female initiation ceremony and cultural celebration that plays a crucial role in preparing young girls for adulthood. She indicated that participants aged between 12 and 20 undergo a rite of passage where they are taught about traditional responsibilities, domestic duties, and cultural norms.





“The festival aims to instill a strong sense of cultural identity and promote responsible citizenship among the youth,” she said. She added that the event serves as a vital platform for intergenerational knowledge transfer and the preservation of Namibia’s rich cultural heritage.





“We are getting ready to welcome all the participants for what promises to be another memorable and culturally rich festival; an extraordinary celebration of unity and identity,” she added. The festival is set to take place from 20 June to 01 July 2025 at the Olufuko Centre in Outapi. Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare is expected to officiate the event.

