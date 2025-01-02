Hot News :

Passenger Plane Overshoots Runway in Norilsk, No Injuries Reported

Sri Lanka Stock Index Reaches Historic High, Surpassing 16,000 Mark

China Highlights Judicial Commitment to Foreign Investors’ Rights

Number of Firecracker Injuries in Philippines New Year Celebrations Reaches 534

Chinese Embrace Winter Activities Amid Cold Temperatures and Economic Initiatives

Malaysia’s Economy Predicted to Slow to 4.9 Percent Growth in 2025: Think Tank

NORILSK: A passenger plane belonging to Russia’s S7 Airlines overshot the runway while taxiing at the airport in Norilsk, central Russia, on Thursday. There were no casualties reported in the incident.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Airbus A321 aircraft was carrying 79 passengers on a flight from Moscow to Norilsk. The local transport prosecutor’s office confirmed that there were no injuries among the passengers or crew members.

The aircraft involved in the incident has been temporarily removed from service pending further investigation. The return flight for passengers was conducted using a different aircraft. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the runway overshoot to determine any contributing factors.

