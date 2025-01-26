Philippines Punished 2,765 Erring Police Officers in 2024, Over 900 Dismissed

Hot News :

Manila: The Philippines penalized 2,765 police officers in 2024, with 903 dismissed from service, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil said Sunday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, among the punished police officers, Marbil stated that 1,112 received suspensions. The suspended officers included a colonel, 19 lieutenant colonels, 29 majors, 30 captains, and 22 lieutenants.



Marbil further revealed that of the 903 officers dismissed, the ranks included five lieutenant colonels, six majors, 12 captains, and five lieutenants. The range of penalties also extended to demotion, forfeiture of salary, reprimand, restriction, and withholding of privileges.



Recently, Marbil placed 20 active-duty police officers under restrictive custody. These officers were charged in connection with a high-profile drug bust in the Philippine capital in late 2022.

