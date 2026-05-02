Pohamba Concerned About Increasing GBV and Road Accidents

Okanghudi: Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba on Saturday expressed concern over the increasing number of gender-based violence incidents and road accidents in the country, describing them as serious social challenges that need urgent and collective action. Pohamba was speaking on Saturday at his homestead in Okanghudi village during the courtesy visit by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.According to Namibia Press Agency, Pohamba emphasized that gender-based violence continues to threaten the safety and dignity of women and children. He urged leaders and citizens to strengthen prevention, protection, and accountability mechanisms. On the subject of road fatalities, Pohamba highlighted the recent tragic loss of eight lives in the Erongo region and elsewhere, underscoring the urgent need for stronger road safety measures, public awareness, and responsible driving.Pohamba also discussed the establishment of the Hifikepunye Pohamba Centre at his homestead, aimed at institutionalizing history. He stated that the initiative is about preserving governance records and ensuring that Namibia's democratic history remains accessible to all citizens, especially the youth. He noted that the center represents the decentralization of national heritage, empowerment of communities, and the expansion of educational access in rural settings.Pohamba expressed hope that this vision would be embraced as a national project, contributing to Namibia's heritage preservation and knowledge economy.