Policemen, FRSC, LASTMA operatives, 14 thugs in police net over extortion

The Police in Lagos State have arrested three of their extortionist officers, their counterparts of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority working in cahoots with thugs.

They were arrested around Mile 2 area of the state between Friday and Saturday alongside their collaborative 14 thugs, police spokesman in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin stated on Saturday at Ikeja.

Hundeyin stated that the arrests were carried out in an operation led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) in the state, Mr Fatai Tijani

He added that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, set up a taskforce, which conducted the operation following reports of incessant extortion of motorists by thugs and some recalcitrant law enforcement officers.

“Determined to check escalating cases of extortion on the highways, CP Idowu Owohunwa, set up an enforcement team, with the mandate of raiding spots that have been identified as notorious for such nefarious activities.

“The enforcement team, which began raids on Friday, was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and comprises tactical teams and provost officers from the state headquarters.

“The team was at Mile 2 area of the state, a hotbed of brazen extortions,’’ Hundeyin stated.

He quoted Owohunwa as warning that any law enforcement personnel, irrespective of agency, found complicit in extortion racketeering, would be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The CP promises motorists that the enforcement team would sustain the raids and replicate same in other parts of the state until total sanity is restored,’’ Hundeyin also stated.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria