Prosecutor Succumbs to Acid Attack and Gunshot Related Wounds

Oshana: Oshana Regional Commander, Naftal Sakaria has confirmed the death of Ondangwa Regional Control Prosecutor, Justine Shiweda, who succumbed to her injuries in a Windhoek hospital on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Shiweda, aged 30, was reportedly shot and doused with acid on 17 October last year, allegedly by suspects in connection with a criminal matter she was handling. The incident took place at her home in Ondangwa.

Sakaria stated that six suspects have since been arrested on a charge of attempted murder, among other charges, which will now be amended to that of murder.

Meanwhile, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, in her remarks at the opening of the 2026 legal year last week, condemned the attack and threats against judicial officers, emphasizing that they undermine the effective operation of the judiciary.

A task force on the security of judicial officers has been established to determine appropriate protection for magistrates, prosecutors, and judges. Nandi-Ndaitwah urged the task force to urgently conclude its findings and recommendations.

She stated, 'No officer of the court should be required to discharge their duties under fear, intimidation, or threat. Where dissatisfaction arises with a judicial decision, our justice system provides lawful avenues for appeal and review. No individual or group should ever take the law into their own hands.'

The task force consists of staff from the office of the judiciary, the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations, the office of the attorney general, as well as the Namibian Police Force (NamPol).