PU Prime Advances Its ESG Commitment Through Community Engagement in Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria, Nov 11, 2025, PU Prime, a global-leading brokerage, continues to make a positive impact beyond the financial markets by spreading joy and hope to children in Nigeria. As part of its ongoing ESG commitment, PU Prime’s Nigeria team visited the Destine Children’s Orphanage in Abuja to carry out a community care initiative, by sharing essential supplies and engaging with children to inspire their passion for learning and raise awareness about the importance of education.

Teamwork makes the dream work, even during playtime!

More Than Trading, Investing in Dreams:

A dedicated team of 15 PU Prime representatives proudly embodied the company’s spirit, “More Than Trading, Investing in Dreams.” Volunteers accompanied the children as they read, listened to their thoughts, and encouraged them to imagine the future, helping them build confidence in a safe environment.

“The most meaningful moment for me was seeing the children’s smiles and their excitement to learn. It’s humbling to witness how even small gestures can bring hope and encouragement. It reminds us that beyond the business world, our greatest impact comes from touching lives and inspiring futures，” Mr. Idowu, PU Prime’s Country Manager of Nigeria shared. Beyond spending meaningful time together, PU Prime also took this opportunity to extend its support by donating essential items, including food, daily necessities, and books such as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid Collection to Destine Children’s Orphanage.

PU Prime’s Long-Term Focus:

This initiative forms part of PU Prime’s broader ESG journey across Africa and Asia, focusing on education access, youth empowerment, and equitable development. By combining financial innovation with social responsibility, the company continues to reinforce its role as a responsible global corporate citizen, creating long-term value for communities beyond the trading floor.

