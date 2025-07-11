Former Uruguay Midfielder Lodeiro Rejoins Nacional

Hot News :

Beijing: The Roads Authority (RA) has announced the reopening of the DR212 road between Aussenkehr and Rosh Pinah in the Kharas region, which had been closed for nearly two weeks.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the road was temporarily closed after a section was washed away following heavy rains in the area. RA issued a public notice on Thursday stating that all necessary repairs have been completed and the road is now considered safe for travel.



The notice also expressed gratitude towards all stakeholders, including the public and the business community, for their patience and cooperation during the closure period.

