Rani Group avails 70 bursaries for distribution in 14 regions

The Rani Group has put aside N.dollars 1.4 million for 70 bursaries as part of educating a Namibian child. Company Managing Director Ali Dharani said they believe in building the community, hence their handover of scholarships for students from all the 14 regions. In an interview with Nampa, Dharani said they believe the biggest investment a person can ever make is by investing in the education of a child. The 70 bursaries will be distributed to all regions in aid of those in dire need of support. 'Every year we focus on an initiative that aims to empower our people and hopefully support local communities in which they operate as a way of giving back,' he said. He added that those to benefit from the bursaries are expected to study in Namibia and in locally owned institutions with hope of having an educated nation that is proudly Namibian. Last year, the company donated 700 wheelchairs that were to be distributed equally in all the 14 regions. Dharani also invested in a computer school that was opened in the Oshana Region, the school described as one of its kind in Oshana and in the whole of Namibia, so far has physical structures of four classrooms and a storeroom built at a cost of N.dollars 1.6 million donated by Rani Group. He stressed that they are doing the little they can to assist the community, and hopefully next year they might focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to boost them and hopefully grow their business. Source: NAMPA