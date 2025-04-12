US ‘Reciprocal’ Tariffs May Trigger Humanitarian Crisis, Says Chinese Commerce Minister



St. Petersburg: Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Russian president’s special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, agreed on Saturday with US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, was “great.”





“Witkoff is great,” Musk said on X on Friday in a comment that was reposted by Dmitriev. Dmitriev also reposted a comment by US political activist Laura Loomer, who said that Witkoff had done more to advance peace talks and free the hostages than any of those who criticize him. Loomer noted, “Steve Witkoff is a BILLIONAIRE. He could be relaxing and living life care free. He doesn’t need to be doing this. He’s doing it to help President Trump and our country,” which Dmitriev reiterated in his repost.





Witkoff’s visit to St. Petersburg on Friday involved discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dmitriev, focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

