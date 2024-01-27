Reaching knock-out stage is a huge accomplishment for football: Mwiya

BOUAKE: Freddy Mwiya, the Chief Administrator at the Namibia Sport Commission, said football, which is one of the three main sports codes in the country, has brought honour to the country by the senior men's team's recent progress at a continental tournament. In an interview with Nampa on Friday, Mwiya said Namibia's qualification for the round of 16 at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) should not be taken lightly. 'The Brave Warriors have reached the highest level in their sporting fraternity. Reaching the round of 16 in Africa at the AFCON is a huge achievement. It's something we have been dreaming of for many years,' he said. 'Our football has been under normalisation committees for a number of years. We also saw our qualifiers being played at stadiums away from home. Therefore, we should be grateful for what this team has done,' he added. The chief administrator added that credit should be given to the Brave Warriors' technical team and coaching staff. 'These athletes have been under differe nt coaches who prepared them to the level they are today from clubs to national teams and we should be thankful for their contributions. We should also thank the Brave Warriors' coaching staff and technical team who have done a wonderful job with them,' he said. Mwiya said that Namibia has a very important game to play against Angola, which is going to be a tough one but he is confident this time around things will be different and Namibia is going to go far in this competition. Source: The Namibia Press Agency