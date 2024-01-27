Rössing Foundation donates 1415 books to Oshela Secondary School

OSHAKATI: The Rössing Foundation on Friday donated 1 415 textbooks and other learning materials to Oshela Secondary School at Okongo in the Ohangwena Region. The textbooks, which comprised of, among others, mathematics, sciences, business studies, entrepreneurship subjects were donated alongside teaching and learning tools such as an overhead projector, maths sets, and calculators, all valued at N.dollars 295 000. Manager of Academia at Rössing Foundation, Lysias Uusiku, stated that the Rössing Foundation will continue to collaborate with the government and like-minded partners to narrow the textbook-learner ratio gap and foster an environment for delivery of quality education. 'Together, we can pave the way for a future where every learner in all Namibian schools has access to all appropriate learning tools required for them to prosper,' he said. He added that education is a cornerstone of societal development, and it is undisputedly a shared responsibility that extends beyond government or the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture. Uusiku indicated that the Rössing Foundation recognises this truth and is dedicated to contributing to the improvement of education in Namibia, and particularly enhancing learning and teaching in the Ohangwena Region. Source: The Namibia Press Agency