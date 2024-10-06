Real Madrid defender Carvajal confirms cruciate ligament injury after Villarreal win

Real Madrid are likely to be without Spain international right back Dani Carvajal for the remainder of the season, after he injured his cruciate knee ligament during Saturday night’s 2-0 win at home to Villarreal.

The defender had to be carried off the pitch in clear pain after a collision with Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino in injury time and later posted on social media in the early hours of Sunday morning that: “serious cruciate ligament injury confirmed, I’m going to have to go through surgery and be off the field for a few months.”

“Already looking forward to starting recovery and coming back like a beast,” added the 32-year-old.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had previously admitted that he was “worried” for Carvajal in his side’s seventh game inside four weeks.

“Something happened that happens a lot, because of the calendar, and it happened to a very, very important player for us,” added the coach.

Carvajal’s injury leaves Real Madrid with only Lucas Vazquez as their only right back specialist in th

e first team squad.

The defender had been included in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for forthcoming games against Denmark and Serbia, while De la Fuente will presumably now look for a replacement.

Ancelotti also explained that Vinicius Jr, who scored Real Madrid’s second goal in the win has also damaged his neck and is a doubt for the upcoming international break with Brazil.

Source: The Namibia News Agency