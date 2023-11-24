  • November 25, 2023
Hot News :

Namibian fish belongs to Namibians: Amukwa

RFA donates N.dollars 9 million, vehicles to NamPol

Men discuss suicide, violence at conference in Keetmanshoop

Shaalukeni re-elected as Helao Nafidi town mayor

Samuel laments fights in public enterprises’ boardrooms

Toddler dies after alleged assault by aunt

RFA donates N.dollars 9 million, vehicles to NamPol

Share This Article:

The Road Fund Administration (RFA) on Friday donated N.dollars 9 million and 22 vehicles to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) as part of their corporate responsibility. During the handover ceremony in Windhoek, the Inspector General of the police force, Lieutenant-General Joseph Shikongo said the vehicles will assist NamPol in its quest to render quality service to the Namibian people and visitors alike. 'Such donations will definitely assist us to ensure police visibility on our national roads. I find it imperative to reiterate that NamPol and RFA signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 11 October 2021, for the funding of the operation of traffic law enforcement,' he said. Shikongo emphasised that the donated vehicles are not just assets on wheels but are symbols of the trust that the public places in the police. He added that it is NamPol's duty and obligation to ensure their judicious use and maintenance. At the same occasion, RFA Chief Executive Officer, Ali Ipinge, said that as a road infrastructur e maintenance funding organisation, the RFA seeks to ensure efficient and equitable funding of road maintenance with the limited resources they collect through road user charges. 'We take note that more is needed to meet the demanding challenges of policing a modern society that is tech-savvy and finding many means to evade law enforcement. Making strides in road safety initiatives will require concerted efforts from all multi-faceted stakeholders,' he said. Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.