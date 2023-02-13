Roads Authority opens new access to Prosperita

The Roads Authority (RA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Conrad Lutombi officially opened the new access road to Prosperita industrial area in the capital on Monday.

During the opening, Lutombi said the road was needed as they have been receiving complaints from the public about constant traffic congestion on the Auas interchange and “people were calling for a new access road”.

The road, which belongs to the City of Windhoek (CoW), has been under construction since late 2022. The RA who constructed the road through the approval of the CoW said that unless CoW sets up restrictions, any type of vehicle can be used on the road.

Lutombi also said the RA is yet to engage with the CoW to discuss ways in which they can improve traffic flow in the area.

“As Roads Authority we have decided to engage with CoW and see how we can collectively upgrade that part so that we can improve the flow of traffic. This engagement still needs to take place but we are hopeful that we will receive positive recommendations from the meeting,” he said.

The RA CEO explained that this project adds to the near completion of the first phase of a bigger project - as the new Prosperita access road is part of the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako project of which phase one is almost completed.

He continued to say that the last part of phase one is the road that links south of Cimbebasia and the police checkpoint to Rehoboth. Lutombi said that phase one is expected to be completed by April.

He further said that phase two part A of the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako project, which starts from where phase one ends in Auasblick up to 19.5km close to the Dordabis interchange, is expected to be done in December this year.

Phase two part B is expected to be completed in September 2024 while the RA is expecting to open the freeway up to the main airport in December 2024.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency