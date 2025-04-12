US ‘Reciprocal’ Tariffs May Trigger Humanitarian Crisis, Says Chinese Commerce Minister



Moscow: Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov announced plans to meet with NASA Chief Jared Isaacman to discuss and unveil joint initiatives. “He and I will definitely meet and announce our plans,” Bakanov informed reporters, signaling a significant step in collaborative efforts between the two space agencies.





According to Namibia Press Agency, both Russia and the United States aim to coordinate their timelines regarding the completion of operations for the International Space Station (ISS). Bakanov emphasized the importance of synchronizing all deadlines, particularly given the joint crew launches and cross-flights conducted by the two nations. “It would not be right to disrupt the calendar plan,” he noted, underscoring the necessity for meticulous planning and cooperation.





Bakanov also highlighted the critical nature of ensuring a seamless transition in Russia’s manned spaceflight program. He stressed the need for the ISS to be promptly succeeded by a Russian orbital station, thus maintaining the continuity of Russia’s space endeavors.

