Roundup: China Greece Wind Power Collaboration Boosts Renewable Energy Transition



Liverpool: Four wind farms nestled in the mountains of northern Greece have become prominent landmarks in the area. These wind farms are part of the Thrace Wind Power Project, led by China Energy Guohua Investment Europe Renewable Energy S.A..





According to Namibia Press Agency, since commencing operations in 2019, the project has generated approximately 160 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, supplying power to more than 30,000 households in Greece.





Speaking ahead of the International Day of Clean Energy, the company’s deputy general manager, Wu Bate, told Xinhua that the Thrace Wind Power Project was launched following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between China and Greece under the Belt and Road Initiative in 2018.





As China’s first wind power investment in Greece, the project comprises four wind farms equipped with 34 turbines, with a total installed capacity of 78.2 megawatts.





“The project reduces carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 150,000 tons annually and saves 53,000 tons of standard coal, equivalent to planting 360,000 trees,” Wu said. “It has played a pivotal role in supporting Greece’s energy transition.”





In recent years, Greece has accelerated its shift toward renewable energy. According to the Greek government’s revised National Energy and Climate Plan, renewable energy is projected to account for 75 percent of electricity generation by 2030, increasing further to 95 percent by 2035. Data from the Hellenic Wind Energy Association shows that wind power contributed 23.5 percent of Greece’s total electricity generation in 2023.





“The cooperation between Greece and China on renewable energy has been remarkable,” said Konstantinos Loukidis, the company’s development manager.





“Developing renewable energy projects not only optimizes Greece’s energy mix and enhances energy independence, but also attracts investment, fosters innovation, creates jobs, and drives economic growth,” he added.





Currently, Chinese companies are actively participating in investment and construction in Greece’s renewable energy sector.





Wu Bate highlighted the significant potential for further cooperation between China and Greece in the renewable energy sector.





“In the future, both sides will build upon this platform to deepen collaboration in areas such as wind power and photovoltaics, achieving mutual benefits and win-win outcomes while injecting powerful momentum into the global green transition,” the deputy general manager said.

