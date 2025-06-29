Roundup: Kane, Neves Lead Bayern, PSG to Club World Cup Quarters



Miami: Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in a tantalizing FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal after winning their round-of-16 matches on Sunday. In Miami, Harry Kane struck twice as Bayern Munich progressed with a 4-2 victory over a spirited Flamengo while Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami with a 4-0 rout in Atlanta.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Bayern went ahead early at Hard Rock Stadium courtesy of an Erick Pulgar own goal and Kane doubled the lead with a long-range effort after a turnover. Gerson reduced the deficit by rifling home from 15 yards before Leon Goretzka controlled a defensive clearance with his chest and thumped a 25-yard drive past Agustin Rossi. The Brazilian side continued to press and Jorginho converted from the penalty spot after a Michael Olise handball just before the hour. But the Bundesliga champions pulled away again through Kane, who slotted a low shot past Rossi after Kimmich’s perfectly weighted pass.

“In the first 20 minutes we were pla

ying well but the intensity of the game was ferocious,” Bayern manager Vincent Kompany said. “I’m thinking, ‘Okay, in this heat, against this opponent, is this going to carry on?’ To be fair, we grew into the game and I think it was a good game for the fans. We are really happy to go to the next round.” Kompany said his team would prioritize rest before turning its focus to Saturday’s clash with PSG in Atlanta. “The main thing is we have to rest now, recover from this game, use every single day that we’ve got to rebuild our energy,” the former Manchester City defender said. “What more do you want? Top sides playing each other on the biggest stage. We’ll be ready for that.”

Earlier, Joao Neves scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain netted four first-half goals en route to a comprehensive win over Inter Miami. Portugal international Neves opened the scoring for the European champions by meeting a sumptuous free-kick from compatriot Vitinha to head home at the far post. Neves then combined with Fabian Ruiz for an

easy tap-in after Sergio Busquets gave the ball away in front of his own box. Nothing went right for the MLS club and Tomas Aviles inadvertently chested the ball into his own net after Desire Doue’s cross from the right flank. Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi fired home a fourth goal after his initial attempt from eight yards rebounded off the bar.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, playing against his former club, did his best to lift Inter Miami in the second half with a series of vintage dribbles and a near-miss with a header. But his team could do little more than limit the damage as PSG showed the gulf in quality between Europe’s elite and the MLS. “It’s a great feeling. I think we started the match almost perfectly, controlling play and creating a lot of chances,” PSG manager Luis Enrique said. “The second half was different. We had less energy and they could have scored a goal, but I’m happy with all the players, with the mentality, with the attitude. We need to improve, like always because that’s

professional football, but I’m happy.”

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano said he could not have asked for more from his players. “In terms of the tournament, my take is that we have accomplished the goals we set for ourselves,” the Argentine said. “We have met the expectations that were placed on us. It’s difficult when it’s 4-0 and you know you don’t have much chance. You don’t expect to change the result but it was important to show a good image to the people. The players did really well in the second half, they tried to do their best, this is the way we want to play.”