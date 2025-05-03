

Tehran: The creation of new technological developments by Moscow and Tehran holds significant potential, as Russian presidential aide for science and education, Andrey Fursenko, emphasized during his visit to the Iranian capital. Fursenko, speaking to RIA Novosti, highlighted the importance of Russia and Iran collaborating to not just replicate existing technologies but to pioneer new developments, thereby achieving technological leadership.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Fursenko stressed the growing number of collaborative opportunities between the two nations, which are finding numerous points of contact and topics for joint ventures. The discussions during his visit are set to focus on high technology, encompassing not only fundamental research but also development and production.





Fursenko further revealed that a delegation of Russian businessmen has traveled to Iran to take part in the INOTEX 2025 Innovation and Technology Exhibition in Tehran, held from April 29 to May 2. This event is seen as a platform to explore avenues for expanding cooperation in technological advancements between Russia and Iran.

