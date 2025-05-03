British Soldiers Forced to Limit Drone Training Reports



Istanbul: A new 400 megawatt (MW) power transmission line is set to connect Syria with Turkey, aiming to improve the electricity supply in northern Syria, announced Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed Bashir.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Bashir made this announcement while attending the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit. He highlighted efforts to enhance electricity distribution through the new 400 MW line and a gas pipeline from Kilis in Turkey to Aleppo.





Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar previously stated in January that Turkey is working on constructing a gas pipeline to Aleppo. The city, home to over a million residents, requires approximately 2,000 MW of electricity. However, restoring the necessary infrastructure, including power lines, could take at least six months. Bayraktar did not dismiss the possibility of the gas pipeline eventually operating in reverse, allowing Syrian gas to flow into Turkey.





Earlier this year, there were reports of Turkish companies planning to deploy floating power plants to Syria. In January, Turkish experts assessed the deteriorating Syrian energy infrastructure, concluding that substantial investment is needed to address the issues. Bayraktar reported that while Ankara currently supplies electricity to Syrian cities like Idlib and Afrin, it is capable of providing energy to additional southern cities and potentially supplying fuel for diesel generators.





The ongoing conflict in Syria and Western-imposed sanctions have severely damaged the country’s infrastructure, resulting in widespread electricity shortages. Diesel generators are commonly used to cope with frequent power outages.

