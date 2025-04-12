Hot News :

Moscow: Kiev’s recent strikes on energy facilities might indicate a breach of agreements, potentially amounting to sabotage, according to Director of the Second Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Polishchuk. In an interview with RIA Novosti released on Saturday, Polishchuk suggested that the attacks could be due to either a lack of orders to stop or non-compliance with existing orders.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Polishchuk expressed concern over the situation, stating, “This can be happening for two reasons. Either Kiev did not give the order to cease shelling, or the order is not being followed. Both of these reasons are extremely worrying.” He further explained that if no order was issued, it could signify deliberate sabotage of agreements. On the other hand, if the order is disregarded, it suggests a lack of control by the Kiev authorities over their military.



The backdrop to these accusations involves a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on March 18. During the call, Trump proposed that all parties involved in the conflict mutually refrain from targeting energy infrastructure facilities for a period of 30 days, a proposal that Putin supported. Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also indicated Ukraine’s willingness to adhere to the moratorium on attacks on energy infrastructure.



Despite these agreements, the continued assaults by Kiev on Russia’s energy infrastructure raise questions about the adherence to the proposed ceasefire and the intentions behind the actions.

