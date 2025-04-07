Hot News :

Man Drowns in Pool of Water at Olupito Village

Russian Military Targets Only Military Sites in Ukraine, Says Kremlin

Over The Counter Dollar Rate Rises to Over 86 Rubles for 1st Time Since March 13

Ovechkin Not Ruling Out Possibility of Playing in KHL for Moscow Dynamo KHL Head

Kremlin Says No Specific Date for Next Russia US Talks Yet

Russian Investigators Open Case Over Polish Mercenaries Killing Kursk Region Civilian

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Russian Military Targets Only Military Sites in Ukraine, Says Kremlin

Share This Article:


Moscow: The Russian forces are carrying out strikes exclusively against military targets in Ukraine, and no strikes are being carried out on social infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops launched a precision missile strike at a venue where 85 commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces and Western instructors were meeting. The incident occurred in a restaurant in the city of Krivoy Rog (Kryvyi Rih).



“Our military are striking exclusively military and near-military targets [in Ukraine]. No strikes are being carried out on social facilities or social infrastructure,” Peskov told reporters. The statements of the Russian Defense Ministry regarding the strikes at the meeting place of commanders in Krivoy Rog should be the priority source of information, Peskov added.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.