Man Drowns in Pool of Water at Olupito Village



Moscow: The Russian forces are carrying out strikes exclusively against military targets in Ukraine, and no strikes are being carried out on social infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops launched a precision missile strike at a venue where 85 commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces and Western instructors were meeting. The incident occurred in a restaurant in the city of Krivoy Rog (Kryvyi Rih).





“Our military are striking exclusively military and near-military targets [in Ukraine]. No strikes are being carried out on social facilities or social infrastructure,” Peskov told reporters. The statements of the Russian Defense Ministry regarding the strikes at the meeting place of commanders in Krivoy Rog should be the priority source of information, Peskov added.

