  • November 19, 2024
Hot News :

Chinese Shares Close Lower on Monday.

Man Dies in Car Accident Near Karasburg.

Samoa Prime Minister Schedules Official Visit to China.

Ongwediva Town Council Invests N.dollars 800,000 in High Mast Light Installation for Onawa and Okandjengedi.

Tokyo Stocks Slide Amid U.S. Tech Sector Decline.

Chinese Shares Decline as Education and Cloud Office Sectors Hit.

Search
Close this search box.

Samoa Prime Minister Schedules Official Visit to China.

Share This Article:


Beijing: At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, the prime minister of the Independent State of Samoa, will pay an official visit to China from November 20 to 28, announced Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic relations between the two nations. The agenda for the visit includes discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. The official statement did not elaborate on specific agreements or partnerships to be discussed during the visit.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.