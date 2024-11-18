Samoa Prime Minister Schedules Official Visit to China.



Beijing: At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, the prime minister of the Independent State of Samoa, will pay an official visit to China from November 20 to 28, announced Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic relations between the two nations. The agenda for the visit includes discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. The official statement did not elaborate on specific agreements or partnerships to be discussed during the visit.