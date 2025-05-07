Namibian Athletes Secure Spots at Tokyo Deaflympics



Oniipa: A 22-year-old man employed as a security guard allegedly shot himself at Oniipa in the Oshikoto Region on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 18h55 at Olupandu Pharmacy, and the deceased, who was on duty at the time, was identified as Josef Mbango.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibian Police Force’s Commander for the Oshikoto Region, Theopoline Kalompho-Nashikaku, provided a crime update on Wednesday. Kalompho-Nashikaku stated that the security guard, who was employed by 6000 security company, reported for duty around 18h00 with his service weapon, a shotgun.





“It is suspected that the deceased committed suicide. No suicide note was left behind,” she mentioned. The body of the deceased was taken to the Onandjokwe State Hospital’s mortuary for a postmortem examination.





The deceased’s next of kin have been informed of his death.

