U.S. Supreme Court Approves Trump Administration’s Deportation Strategy to Third Countries



London: Yuan Jiajun, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, led a delegation to Britain on Sunday and Monday at the invitation of the British government. Yuan, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, engaged in a series of high-profile meetings and events during his visit.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Yuan met with British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, participated in a roundtable meeting between leading Chinese (Chongqing) and British enterprises, and held discussions with Nicholas Lyons, lord mayor of the City of London, and Sherard Cowper-Coles, chair of the China-Britain Business Council. Yuan expressed optimism about the development of China-Britain relations under the guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.





Yuan emphasized China’s readiness to strengthen its strategic partnership with Britain by enhancing dialogue, cooperation, and strategic communication. He highlighted the importance of political mutual trust and the need to expand practical cooperation in various fields, including economy and trade, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges. Yuan also underscored Chongqing’s role in fostering cooperation in areas such as intelligent manufacturing and financial services.





The British side acknowledged the strategic significance of the Britain-China relationship and expressed a willingness to deepen cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, science, technology, and education. They emphasized the importance of safeguarding multilateralism and the free trade system.





During his visit, Yuan also met with business executives from Jardine Matheson and other representatives, discussing China’s high-quality development and reform measures. He visited key locations such as the City of London, Battersea Power Station, and Canary Wharf, highlighting new opportunities arising from China’s reforms and opening-up initiatives.

