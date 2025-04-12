

Belgrade: Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has expressed strong criticism of the European Union’s stance towards Serbia, accusing the EU of treating the country as a colony. Vulin’s remarks came after European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos advised against his inclusion in Serbia’s new government, a move he claims highlights the EU’s perception of Serbia.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Vulin told RIA Novosti that Kos’s statements demonstrated how the EU views Serbia not as a partner but as a subordinate entity. “Marta Kos has confused her authority with that of Serbia’s occupation coordinator, while Serbia is a free country. We do not accept or listen to any commands from anyone, including the EU. Marta Kos has demonstrated what the EU really thinks of us, how it sees us not as partners but as its colony,” Vulin stated. He added that Serbians who do not comply with EU demands are deemed insufficiently compliant.





The decision regarding Vulin’s role in the new Serbian government will be made by President Aleksandar Vucic and the future prime minister, Vulin noted. He emphasized his support for a government that would not recognize Kosovo’s independence, abandon the Serbian Republic, or impose sanctions on Russia. “If this will be such a government, then I will support it,” Vulin asserted.





The controversy stems from comments made by Vulin in an interview with RIA Novosti, where he declared that Serbia would never become an EU member but could potentially join BRICS. He also expressed gratitude to Russian intelligence services for their assistance during mass protests in Serbia. On March 29, European Commissioner Kos responded by recommending Vulin’s exclusion from the new government, sparking the current diplomatic tensions.

