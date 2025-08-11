Judge Sanctioned by U.S. Praises Brazil’s Constitution for Ensuring Judiciary Independence



Windhoek: Seven teams achieved victories in the finals of the National Football Association (NFA) First Division promotional play-offs over the weekend, securing their promotions to their respective first divisions.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the promotional play-offs format consisted of a series of games that tested teams on their technical skills and their psychological resilience. It was a challenging long weekend where teams competed for spots in the North East, North West, and Southern Stream First Divisions.





Fourteen regional second division champions competed at various venues across the country, with the North West First Division matches held at Grootfontein Sports Stadium, the North East First Division games at Uukwangula Stadium in Oshakati, with Mariental Sport Stadium hosting the Southern Stream First Division matches.





In the North East First Division, Unam Rundu Campus FC and Katima Mulilo’s Black Hawks FC earned promotion after a successful weekend.





On their path to promotion, Unam Rundu Campus defeated Gerros Uri-Khob Football Academy 2-0 and Omafo United 1-0 on Saturday, before triumphing over Black Hawks 3-1 on Sunday. Black Hawks also performed well on Saturday, winning against Chief Sitentu 4-0 and drawing 1-1 with Omafo United, before beating Gerros Uri-Khob FA 2-1 on Sunday.





The North West Division featured tough matches, resulting in the promotion of Khaibasen FC, UNAM Ogongo, and Poison Arrows. Khaibasen started strong on Saturday, defeating Touch and Go 1-0 in a physical match; however, they lost their second game 1-0 to Poison Arrows and another 1-0 to Unam Ogongo. Unam Ogongo maintained an unblemished record, securing a 2-1 victory over Poison Arrows on Saturday and solidifying their promotion with a 3-1 win against Touch and Go on Sunday. Poison Arrows required two wins to achieve promotion and succeeded by defeating Khaibasen 1-0 and achieving a decisive victory over Touch and Go.





At Mariental Stadium, Quiver FC and City Boys achieved dominance over Omaheke Soccer Club, Bee Bob Brothers, and Celtic FC. Quiver began their matches with a 2-0 victory over Bee Bob Brothers and a 1-0 win against City Boys on Saturday, concluding with a 3-2 thriller against Celtic and a 1-0 victory over Omaheke. City Boys defeated Celtic 2-1 on Saturday and secured their promotion with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Bee Bob Brothers, followed by another 1-0 victory against Omaheke.

