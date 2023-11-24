Shaalukeni re-elected as Helao Nafidi town mayor

The Helao Nafidi Town Council on Thursday re-elected Darius Shaalukeni as the town mayor, for the next 12 months. Shaalukeni will be deputised by his fellow Swapo Councillor Penexupifo Matias, while Sackaria Haimbili, Fillipus Shimumunyen and Lucia Nghililewanga all Swapo remain members of the management committee. Meanwhile, Independent Patriots for Change (IPCs) Loide Hamutenya and Elago Thomas both remain ordinary council members. Haimbili was also re-elected as the chairperson of the management committee. In his acceptance speech, Shaalukeni said that effective and efficient delivery is the core of their mission in the town with the hope to ensure all residents are provided the desired service. 'We will work tirelessly to streamline processes, eliminate bureaucratic obstacles and ensure that essential services are delivered promptly and with the utmost professionalism to our inhabitants,' he said. He added that the goal of his party is to create an environment where residents can thrive, business c an flourish and the equality of life for everyone is continually improved. Further, Shaalukeni called on cooperation from all stakeholders, local business people and the inhabitants of the town in order to address challenges faced by the town for development. He stressed: 'By working hand in hand we will build a town worth desiring for both the locals and visitors'. Source: The Namibian Press Agency