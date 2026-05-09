Shilelo Proposes Usage of Horses on “Porous” Borderline

Katima mulilo: Outgoing Zambezi Regional Commander of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Commissioner Andreas Shilelo, has proposed the acquisition of horses for use along the 'porous' Zambezi border with neighbouring countries as part of efforts to curb transnational crimes such as cattle theft. Shilelo, who has officially been transferred to the Oshana Region, made the remarks during an official handover and takeover ceremony held in Katima Mulilo on Friday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the commissioner, who served NamPol for 30 years, was succeeded by Commissioner Julia Iuze Sakuwa-Neo, who also has 30 years of experience in the police force and was transferred from the Kavango West Region to the Zambezi Region, where she originates from. 'The manpower to cover the entire border cannot be realised today. As such, we need to come up with additional resources such as the use of horses. We need to request from the Inspector General for us to acquire horses, and these horses can be utilised to patrol the borderline,' he said.

Among the proposals made to his successor was the need for traditional leaders in the region to visit their counterparts in neighbouring countries in an effort to encourage communities to desist from transnational crimes. Shilelo also called for the continued motivation and strengthening of community policing initiatives, noting that more than 100 community policing forums have been established in the region to date. 'Community policing is the best weapon that we have,' he said.

The outgoing commissioner, who served in the Zambezi Region for four years, further called for stronger collaboration among security clusters to curb deforestation and secessionist activities. He stated that there are no longer any members of the United Democratic Party (UDP) active in the region, claiming that those who had been instigating others were arrested.

Shilelo also praised former governor Lawrence Sampofu and incumbent Governor Dorothy Kabula-Simushi, whom he described as an 'Iron Lady', for their continued cooperation and support. Meanwhile, Sakuwa-Neo said the transfer was intended to provide commanders with new challenges in different environments. 'I will take over from where he left off. I will focus on improving the morale of the members with boots on the ground,' she said. The event was attended by Katima Mulilo Mayor Kabende Kabende, regional councillors and heads of security clusters in the region.