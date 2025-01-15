Smuggling of Imported Vehicles Raises Concerns in Zambezi



Zambezi: The Namibian Police (NamPol) in the Zambezi region has issued a warning to residents against the smuggling of imported vehicles from neighboring Botswana through ungazetted entry points.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Sergeant Alex Mawaya, spokesperson for NamPol’s traffic unit in Zambezi, revealed that law enforcement has been vigilant regarding this illegal activity, particularly in areas such as Muyako, Mutikitila, Mahundu, and Isuswa. These locations have been identified as points where vehicles are being smuggled in from Botswana towns like Kasane, Francistown, Parakarungu, and Kachikau.





Sergeant Mawaya stated that the police have apprehended one individual charged with involvement in this practice, which is causing revenue losses for the state. He emphasized the risks involved, including potential confrontations with special forces or the Botswana Defense Force due to the illegal nature of such activities taking place in dense bush areas.





He also mentioned that many of the smuggled vehicles are moving towards the western region, into areas like Kongola and eventually Kavango East. Mawaya urged residents to avoid illegal cross-border vehicle purchases aimed at evading duties and taxes, which negatively impact the Road Fund Administration and the Namibia Revenue Agency, leading to financial losses for the country.





Furthermore, Sergeant Mawaya highlighted the damage to the region’s reputation caused by smuggling activities, as these vehicles are being operated on Namibian roads without proper documentation. He warned those involved that law enforcement is aware and prepared to take action.

