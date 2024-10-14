Sourou: An Association rewards 3 best schoolchildren in writing.

The Association for the Promotion of Education in Sourou (APES) organized on Saturday, October 5, 2024, a ceremony to reward 3 best students from the CP2, CE1 and CE2 classes who distinguished themselves in writing.

The three best writing students from CP2, CE1 and CE2 classes each received a prize consisting of a brand new bicycle, bags, school supplies and a certificate.

Chaired by the prefect of the commune of Tougan, Ouiougou Tiendrebéogo, this ceremony, which is in its third edition, was sponsored by the president of the Faso Landa Cultural Association, Jean Baptiste Boro.

The representative of the president of the association, Bakary Zerbo, welcomed the support of the first leaders of education and the defense and security forces, in the organization of this edition.

After praising the commitment of APES members, the representative of the sponsors Aboudou Tiama, invited them to maintain the course of promoting quality education accessible to all children.

He also extended his congratulations to the

winners of this edition and urged them to remain in the dynamic of excellence.

