Spar women 10km race launched

The maiden edition of the Spar women’s 10-kilometre race was launched here on Monday.

The race that will see elite women runners and women competing in family runs will be held in Windhoek on 23 April 2023.

Speaking during the launch, event organiser Berthold Karumendu said the race will be hosted for the first time in Windhoek and they are looking forward to seeing women turning up in numbers for this event.

“The race will start and finish at the Wanderers Sports Field in Pioneers Park. This race is popular in South Africa and we will host our race on 23 April. We hope after the first race we will see how to improve it for the better as our goal is to build this race and to form part of the South African race series,” Karumendu said.

Eugene van Wyngaard, Spar Namibia Regional Group manager said the race will be hosted all over Namibia and everyone is welcome to register.

“We are going to host this race virtually for those that are unable to come to Windhoek on the day because our goal is for this race to grow so much so that we can join the South African Spar race,” he said while calling on all women to register at all Spars across the country or online via the Spar website.

Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero said it gives her great pleasure to see the launch of the first-ever Spar 10km women’s race.

“For Spar coming up and saying yes we can do this race - they have done a great job. Because when one is physically fit the mind can’t get distracted from daily stress. Therefore, I am calling on all women to take the time and participate in this race,” she said adding that she is challenging all female parliamentarians, ministry colleagues, teachers, policewomen and every woman to partake in this race.

Tjongarero noted that credit should be given to Karumendu for always going out of his way to look for sponsorships at a time when other colleagues are complaining there is no money.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency