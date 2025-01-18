Sri Lanka to Recruit 10,000 New Policemen to Bolster Safety Measures



Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has authorized the recruitment of an additional 10,000 policemen, a spokesman for the police announced on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police K.B. Manathunga stated that the new recruits will enhance efforts to prevent road accidents and support anti-crime and anti-drug operations.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Manathunga highlighted that the current force of approximately 75,000 policemen is insufficient to implement the government’s new initiatives. Following the National People’s Power (NPP) party’s rise to power last November, the police have intensified their focus on road accident prevention, crime, and drug operations.





The Sri Lankan police launched the “E-Traffic” app on January 1, a mobile platform designed for reporting traffic violations, criminal activities, and environmental damage. Manathunga noted that around 10,000 people have already downloaded the app. In the first 15 days of 2025, there were only 65 fatal accidents compared to 105 in 2023 and 99 in 2024, demonstrating the effectiveness of these enhanced measures.

